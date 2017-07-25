T-Pain may be known for putting auto-tune on the map, but honestly, the rapper-singer never really needed the voice distorter to begin with. The Nappy Boy artist recently paid a visit on the set of go90’s To the Beat with Kurt Hugo Schneider, and delivered a mash up of his greatest hits that might make you melt.

The live studio performance began with a melodious prelude of a violin and piano keys, before T-Pain ripped into his first song, “Buy You A Drank.” After belting out a few musical riffs, the singer transitioned to his claim to fame single, “I’m in Luv (Wit a Stripper).” And not missing a beat, he went on to perform his other hits, including “The Best Love Song” (originally featuring Chris Brown), and “Bartender.”

T-Pain’s medley was so beautiful,you almost completely forgot he was singing about falling in love with strippers and trying to flirt with women at the club. Over the past couple of years, T-Pain has made a triumphant effort to expose fans to his true voice and talent. His performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk was yet another example of what the singer has to offer.

The “Can’t Believe It” artist most recently dropped T-Wayne, a joint project with Lil Wayne, in May 2017. But after seeing this performance, fans most likely want a whole a’cappella album from Pain.

Check out his performance above.