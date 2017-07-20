The Internet clutched its digital pearls Wednesday (July 19) when it was revealed R&B singer Usher paid an anonymous stylist $1.1. million in a lawsuit which alleged she contracted herpes him. According to court documents dating back to 2012, the Confessions artist was first exposed to the STD in 2009-2010, yet still had unprotected sex with the claimant without revealing his status.

While the damming allegations spawned several inappropriate puns derived from the singer’s own musical catalog, (let it burn being one of them) many wondered who’s the unidentified stylist, and surmised it must be Usher’s ex-wife Tameka Foster. Foster and Usher divorced in 2009 about the time its believed Usher became infected.

Growing tired of people’s questions and comments, Foster took to Instagram to tell everyone she’s happy, healthy and her ex-husband’s affairs are none of her business.

Y'all better leave #TamekaFoster alone

“Do not come on my page discussing rumors or people that have NOTHING to do with me. I have been divorced eight years, the 46-year-old stylist said. “Some issues are not my business, ex-husbands, ex-friends, snakes, hoes, characters. Not my circus, not my clowns. I’m good and my health everywhere is great.”

California law clearly states it’s illegal to knowingly transmit an STD without notifying your partner. Per the court documents, Usher allegedly told the stylist he tested negative despite a “greenish discharge” from his penis.

Usher, who released his latest album Hard II Love last year, has yet to make any statements.