There’s a certain round the way factor Taraji P. Henson possesses. Yes, she’s an Academy-Award nominated actress. Yes, she took home a SAG award for her role in Hidden Figures and a Golden Globe for her commanding performance as Cookie in the Lee Daniels show Empire, yet despite rubbing elbows with Hollywood’s elite, Ms. Henson still has a “Hey girl, hey!” kind of attitude.

It’s that duality that makes her success seem both inspiring and achievable, so it’s no wonder the Washington, D.C. native has been taped to host the 2017 Black Girls Rock Award show on BET.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BW-LjmeDiJN/?taken-by=tarajiphenson&hl=en

“I am honored to host the Black Girls Rock Awards,” Henson captioned on Instagram. “I love the message and I love Beverly Bond and her vision. I was lucky to be honored in 2011. It is truly a highlight of my life.”

This year’s honorees include Issa Rae who will be awarded the Star Power award, Black-Ish actress Yara Shahidi will receive the Young, Gifted and Black award, Roberta Flack will be awarded the Living Legend, Chairwoman and CEO of Siebert Brandford Shank & Co. LLC, Suzanne Shank will receive the Shot Caller award and Derrica Wilson and Natalie Wilson of The Black & Missing Foundation will receive the Community Change Award.

The 2017 Black Girls Rock Award will be taped on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Performing Arts Center’s Prudential Hall in Newark, NJ and will air on BET Aug. 20.