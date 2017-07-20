In the past years, Taraji P. Henson has mastered her roles as convict-turned media mogul and a mathematician, but her next role by far, is the most bad a**. The award-winning actress is reportedly set to star in the new action film, Proud Mary as a sexy assassin with a ton of high-powered weapons. And according to the newly-released trailer, things are going to be insane.

The 2-minute preview shows a montage of chopped and sped-up clips of Henson dressing herself in a hot, leather outfit. As Tina Turner’s 1998 pop hit, “Proud Mary” rolls in, the teaser starts to heat up as Taraji loads her weapons and starts her woman hunt. By the end of the trailer, the actress takes fans on a wild ride through various fights and quick fire scenes. And the best part is, Taraji got the job done every time, without even smudging her lipstick or wrecking her wig. The trailer also features cameos from Danny Glover and How to Get Away With Murder’s Billy Brown.

After the Sony Pictures teaser dropped, Taraji took to Twitter, where she could barely hold her excitement. “I CAN’T STOP SCREAMING EITHER!!! #ProudMary,” she tweeted.

Unfortunately, we have to keep it together for the time being, because Proud Mary isn’t coming out until Jan. 2018. But while we wait, check out the movie’s trailer above.