Taxstone Indicted For Murder In Deadly Irving Plaza Shooting

A little more than than a year after the Irving Plaza shooting occurred, hip hop podcaster Taxstone was reportedly been indicted for murder on Thursday afternoon (July 13), Dnainfo reports. Taxtsone was reportedly charged with the second-degree murder of 33-year-old Ronald “Banga” McPhatter, whom lost his life during the May 2016 incident.

The new charge comes nearly five months after the Tax Season personality was indicted in federal court on gun charges. He eventually pled guilty to the illegal possession of a weapon after his DNA was found on the firearm that killed McPhatter. In addition to DNA evidence, then-U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara released a statement in Apr. 2017, suggesting that the government also had a witness who would “further establish” Taxstone as the shooter. The delay on his murder indictment was due to the state court.

Troy Ave, a friend of McPhatter and foe of Taxstone, was initially arrested in relation to the shooting after video footage went viral, showing the Brooklyn rapper firing a gun into the crowded concert venue. The charges were later dropped, and Troy was released on bail.

If Taxstone is convicted, he will likely receive a number of years in prison for McPhatter’s murder. Keep it locked her for more updates.