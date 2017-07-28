A teenage security guard allegedly made quite the impression at work. Larry Brooks is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a New Jersey vault and transportation company Tuesday (July 25), during his first day on the job.

READ: Student Caught Shoplifting From Walmart Told Cops She Was Researching Kleptomania

Brooks, 19, faces second degree theft charges after security officials from Guarda claimed that he swiped $100,000 in cash, the Fairfield Police Department announced Thursday.

The company told police that Brooks was busted on surveillance camera.

Before contacting police, the security team apparently recovered nearly $86,000 of the stolen money from a car parked in Elizabeth, N.J., where Brooks lives.

Brooks was arrested and released on his own recognizance.

READ: A Louisiana Man Could Face 20 Years To Life In Prison For Stealing $31 Worth Of Candy