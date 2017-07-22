If having more children isn’t of much interest to inmates, Tennessee prisons have put an option on the table in exchange for a few steps closer to freedom. According to CNN, both male and female inmates in White County, Tenn. can take 30 days off their jail sentence if they volunteer to undergo birth control procedures.

Men in the program would receive vasectomies, while women would receive Nexplanon arm implants, which provide continuous birth control for three years. The Tennessee Department of Health would provide the services at no cost to the inmate.

READ: Two San Quentin Prisoners Amplify Their Voices With “Ear Hustle” Podcast

So far, the controversial and ethically questionable program—which General Sessions Judge Sam Benningfield signed into standing order May 15—has received 38 male and 32 female volunteers.

“I hope to encourage them to take personal responsibility and give them a chance, when they do get out, not to be burdened with children,” Benningfield told WTVF. “This gives them a chance to get on their feet and make something of themselves. I understand it won’t be entirely successful, but if you reach two or three people, maybe that’s two or three kids not being born under the influence of drugs. I see it as a win-win.”