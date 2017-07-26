Stream Terrace Martin & The Pollyseeds’ ‘Sounds Of Crewnshaw Vol.1′ Album

Terrace Martin and The Pollyseeds have released another buttery collection of songs dubbed Crewnshaw Vol.1. Featuring a cast of evolving musicians — ranging from Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, Marlon Williams and more — the collective’s smooth sounds make for one soothing vibe.

Featuring 13 tracks, the album features cameos from Problem, Rose Gold, Preston Harris and Wyann Vaughn more. Soulful music like this helps VIBE editors get through their trap-rap filled schedules.

The project is available now for purchase on Apple Music.

