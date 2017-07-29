A Texas teen faces up 10 years in prison for lying back in March about being kidnapped and raped by two black men while another one held her down.

Breana Harmon, 19, initially told law enforcement she’d be taken into the woods by three men wearing ski masks, and also alleged the assailants would sexually assault her again if she told anyone.

Harmon then ran to a nearby church in just her T-shirt, bra an underwear. However the cuts in Harmon’s jeans did not match the cuts on her leg and a nurse did not see any signs of sexual assault after testing Harmon.

Later on in the month, Harmon fessed up and told the Denison, Texas department that “things from her past started going through her head,” and then she began cutting herself and her jeans. Afraid of telling her parents ,she lied about the entire encounter.

According to reports, Harmon’s fiance Samuel Hollingsworth, gave her pepper spray and a pocket knife the day of the made up encounter. However Hollingsworth has distanced himself from Harmon since it’s been reported she lied about being raped.

“Really, all I can say is I don’t want any involvement with her at all,” he told the Herald Democrat. “I just want to move on with my life. That part of my life is dead to me.”

After initially only receiving a misdemeanor charge, Harmon this week was also charged with a felony. She’s charged with tampering with physical evidence and tampering with government record. Grayson County District Attorney Joe Brown said in a statement the upped charges suits the crime and the punishment that could’ve befell three innocent men.

“The more we have looked at what happened in this case, and considered the harm it caused, and certainly could have caused, we believe what she did fits these higher charges,” Brown said. “What she did was very serious, and we believe it was felony conduct.”