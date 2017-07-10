Ever since The Cool Kids got back together last year, fans have been on the hunt for more fresh music from the Chicago duo. Although they’ve dropped several singles like “Running Man,” “Connect Four” and “TV Dinner,” those who’ve been craving more bouncy tunes caught a break over the weekend.



READ: Chuck Inglish Is So Serious About The Cool Kids Reunion

Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish brought their loyal followers joy when they let go of their brand new single, “Checkout.” The song features Inglish and Rocks trading bars over a smooth piano loops and a trap-like bass line. “Checkout” may or may not end up on their highly anticipated Special Edition Grand Master Deluxe slated for release later this year.

Push play to hear The Cool Kids’ latest single “Checkout” below.