On Monday (July 17) singer, songwriter and record producer The-Dream announced that he and his wife LaLonne Nash are expecting their eighth baby in a loving Instagram post.

READ: VH1 To Premiere ‘SIGNED’ With Rick Ross, The-Dream And Lenny Santiago

This will be The-Dream’s eighth child, and the couple’s third together. The rapper has three children with his former wife Nivea, a daughter with his ex-wife Christina Milian and a son with Lydia Nam.

In the photo, The-Dream jokingly squeezes his wife’s rear end while LaLonne flashes the camera a candid smile.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWq_tOqB0ai/

“When everyone knows what you been doin,” he captioned the pic. “and They all think it’s me.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWrBD3plvC-/

LaLonne posted a more G-rated photo, which shows The-Dream caressing her baby bump and giving her innocent kiss on the cheek. She writes, “Welcoming a new baby to the Nash familia. #35 weeks and counting.” LaLonne also posted a similar throwback photo from 10 weeks ago when she was just 26 weeks pregnant and her baby bump is just beginning to show through.

READ: The-Dream Has The Perfect Cuffing Season EP, ‘Love You To Death’

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWrvZPYFPbI/

This story was originally published on Billboard.