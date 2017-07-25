The Game Comes To Usher’s Defense Amid Herpes Allegations

Usher has been dead silent since allegations of him knowingly infecting women with herpes hit the Internet. But that hasn’t stopped The Game from speaking on the matter. The rapper recently took it upon himself to blast a number of critics in the comments section on Instagram this Tuesday (July 25), telling everyone to back off of the R&B singer.

READ: Lawsuit Alleges Usher Paid Unidentified Woman $1 Million Over STD Exposure

“Stop tryna tear n****s down with all this maybe bogus s**t. Jane Doe this, Jane Doe that. A week ago everybody were Usher fans, now because of a health condition he may or may not have, it f**k Usher, stay away from him,” the Compton native wrote in response to a series of nasty judgments about Usher.

Game, who’s real name is Jayceon Taylor, also turned the hate right back on the commentators, saying: “Half the people commenting in here ain’t even took a shower or brush they teeth this morning yet & got dirty d**ks & fish market smellin’ vaginas tryna weigh in on somebody else’s life. Foh & let this man live bruh.”

READ: Woman Claims Usher Exposed Her To STD In $10 Million Lawsuit

While it’s nice that Game swooped in to save Usher’s day, it would’ve been even nicer to hear from the “Let It Burn” singer himself. In Usher’s absence however, fans have heard from another woman, who recently filed a suit for $20 million, accusing the singer of giving her the virus after a night of unprotected sex. That claim comes five years after, the singer allegedly paid another woman $1.1 million in regards to the same situation, Radar Online initially discovered.

No one’s likes a gossip, but it turns out, very few fans like a some one who keeps quiet when all hell is breaking loose. Check out The Game’s full comment below.