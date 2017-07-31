Shea Serrano’s The Rap Year Book provided readers with a detailed analysis of the most important tracks that defined rap’s evolution from 1979 until 2015. And now, AMC is reportedly breathing new life into the 2015 book by adapting it into a new docu-series, Variety reports.

The book, which was originally published in 2015, will reportedly be apart of AMC’s Visionaries project. To build on the original content, the series will reportedly “debate and deconstruct the most important moments and songs from the biggest years in the history of hip-hop.” Each episode is centered on one key song the defined that specific year, and will feature a selection of MCs, music experts, and the legendary artists behind the music.

AMC president Charlie Collier also detailed a number of influencers who will help bring the story to life. “AMC Visionaries is all about going deep into areas of fan passion… Hip-hop royalty Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson and Tariq ‘Black Thought’ Trotter will bring fans a unique look at the stories behind hip-hop’s global influence. We’re all in and excited for these leaders to share their vision,” Collier said.

The Rap Year Book included commentary on songs like Diddy and Mase’s “Can’t Hold Me Down,” which released in 1997, and 2005’s “Still Tippin’,” featuring, Mike Jones, Slim Thug, Paul Wall. The series will reportedly air sometime in 2018.