The Real Sidechicks of Charlotte would like to explain themselves. The women from the alleged new reality show checked into The Breakfast Club Friday (July 28) for what turned into a roast session, courtesy of Charlamagne Tha God and Lil Duval.

WATCH: Charlamagne Tha God To Lil Yachty: “You Are The Poster Child For Wack Rappers”

RSOC hasn’t even been picked up by a network yet, but the women thought it would be a good idea to open up about riveting topics like: breaking the side chick code of silence, and whether or not they would make good “main chicks” (one woman admitted that she’s better at being a side chick because it’s more “peaceful.”).

One particularly candid member of the bunch revealed that she’s following in the footsteps of her grandmother, while another defended the reality show by comparing it to Scandal (which is a fictional drama).

But despite Angela Yee and DJ Envy helping to level out some of the jokes from Charlamagne and Duval, the women ended up getting mercilessly roasted.

Peep the unadulterated foolishness in the video above.

READ: Issa Rae Talks ‘Double Dutching Into Ho-ery’ And ‘Insecure’ Season Two On ‘The Breakfast Club’