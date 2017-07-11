People must really fancy the idea of having a celebrity as President of the United States of America, because an official committee has been formed to ensure that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has a chance to be a candidate in the 2020 election.

We’re serious.

READ: Issa Possibility: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Really Could Run For President

According to The Hill, “Run The Rock 2020″ is the official draft name for the committee, and it was filed on behalf of the wrestler and actor with the Federal Election Commission on Sunday, Jul. 9.

Yes, we now have an official draft @TheRock political committee registered with the @FEC. pic.twitter.com/ylQxuZkOev — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) July 10, 2017

“The paperwork was filed by a man named Kenton Tilford under a West Virginia address,” the site reads. “Tilford’s connection to Johnson and his motivation for filing the organization is not clear.”

READ: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Ensures Fans That ‘Jumanji’ Remake Will Honor Robin Williams

The Rock discussed the possibility of running for leader of the free world in an interview with GQ back in May. He discussed that since he has a great influence and people who would listen to him due to his status, he believes he can make great change.

“I also have a tremendous amount of respect for the process and felt like if I did share my political views publicly, a few things would happen,” he said. “I felt like it would either (a) make people unhappy with the thought of whatever my political view was. And, also, it might sway an opinion, which I didn’t want to do.”