Tiffany Haddish is most definitely having the best week (or weeks) ever. The 37-year-old comedienne has made moviegoers LOL in real life while playing Dina in the box office comedy hit Girls Trip, not to mention her hilarious telling of the time she took Will and Jada out while chatting with Jimmy Kimmel. So yeah, Tiffany is kind of our best friend in our head.

Haddish, however, has many raising their eyebrows after she was quoted in the LA Times stating she still wants to work with her comedic inspiration, Bill Cosby, and the lengths she’ll go to in order to do so.

“I still want to work with Bill Cosby, I don’t care, I’ll drink the juice,” she said. “I’ll drink the juice. I’ll take a nap. I don’t give a damn. But seriously, I would love for him to play my grandfather in something.”

The awkward comment comes as 80-year-old Cosby gears up for Round 2 in November after a jury came to a standstill in the sexual assault case that took place in June. Cosby is accused of assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004 at his alma mater Temple University. The Cosby Show star alleges the sex was consensual.