Tiffany Haddish Clarifies Bill Cosby Comments

Earlier this week, famed comedian Tiffany Haddish made a comment that referenced Bill Cosby and the slew of sexual assault and drug allegations against him. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Girls Trip actress said despite Cosby’s recent headlines, she’d still work with him no matter the circumstance.

“I still want to work with Bill Cosby, I don’t care, I’ll drink the juice,” she said. “I’ll drink the juice and I’ll take a nap. I don’t give a damn.” After receiving backlash for her statement which she said was a joke, Haddish took center stage at the Television Critics Association to address the situation.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever been interviewed before. You do 27 interviews and you’re supposed to be humorous all that time,” she said, per Raw Story. “You’re gonna say some bad jokes. You’re gonna come up with a few not-good jokes. I was trying to make it seem like I’m not afraid to do anything. I’m not afraid of any kind of job. I’m not afraid to play any kind of role, as long as it doesn’t compromise my morals.”

She also said something similar in a video interview with The Root. “I was trying to be humorous, and maybe it was not the best joke — it was a joke. But at the end of the day, the whole point of it was to say, ‘I’m not afraid of the Big Bad Wolf,’ I’m not afraid to be out here, and do my job.”

Comedian @TiffanyHaddish​ says her comment about possibly working with Bill Cosby in the future “was a joke.” pic.twitter.com/QxvoN4hO35 — The Root (@TheRoot) July 28, 2017

Nonetheless, Haddish continues to win hearts with her comedic role in Girls Trip, which is in theaters now.