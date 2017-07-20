Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish had Jimmy Kimmel and his Live! audience rolling during an appearance on the show last night (Jul. 19).

The Girl’s Trip star, whose performance has already garnered some rave reviews, discussed that during a day off from filming the movie in New Orleans, she took co-star Jada Pinkett Smith and her superstar husband Will on a bayou swamp tour.

Haddish was planning on going on the tour alone, and said she got high right before to experience the swamp and its animals in a MJ-induced haze. However, the Smiths thought it would be a fun time, and they ended up joining her on her Groupon-funded excursion at the last minute.

The Carmichael Show actress said that the Smiths cracked jokes about her $20 a day rental car and its lack of tinted windows, and apparently, Jada had no clue what Groupon was before going on the tour. Even more hilarious, Will said he was interested in buying his own swamp one day, since he was enjoying the trip.

It’s a lot funnier when Tiffany tells it, so watch the video below and get a good laugh.