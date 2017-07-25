Tinashe Obtains Restraining Order Against Obsessed Fan

A crazed fan of Tinashe will have to stay away from the R&B/pop singer, after she reportedly received a restraining order against him.

Documents obtained by TMZ allege that 25-year-old Martin Murphy traveled to see Tinashe from Boston to Los Angeles because he believes they are married. Even more frightening, the document reportedly says that Murphy could harm Tinashe, and is “trying to reinstate his Massachusetts license to carry a firearm.”

Murphy’s father is also on-board with protecting the singer and her family from his son.

“In a declaration, Murphy’s father said his son has ‘suffered a psychotic break and is unable to distinguish reality from fantasy,'” reports the site.

The fan will have to stay at least 100 yards away from the “Flame” singer and her parents, per a judge’s orders.