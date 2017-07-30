Tomi Lahren, who still doesn’t have a job by the way, decided to match political wits with Chelsea Handler this weekend at Politcon, a convention in Pasadena, Calif. The staunch conservative and clever liberal who were almost always on two different side of the political fence spoke in depth about the failed attempt to repeal Obamacare.

“I believe it’s my right to purchase health care, I don’t believe it’s my right to pay for it for other people,” Lahren said to Handler. “We need to find alternatives — what we have now is not working. What we had before Obamacare wasn’t working.”

This stance from Lahren, the former talking head of The Blaze, isn’t a surprise. However, what did come as a shock to many in the audience was when Lahren revealed she actually isn’t paying for her own health insurance.

“Do you have a health care plan or no?” Handler asked

“Well luckily, I’m 24, so I am still on my parents’ [plan]” Lahren replied.

Members of the audience were beside themselves, some even laughing at the blatant hypocrisy demonstrated.

A major aspect to Obamacare is allowing children to remain on their parent’s healthcare plan until they’re 26. Prior to Obamacare, kids were booted off their parent’s health insurance at about 19 or 20-years-old.

“That’s exactly what I’m saying,” Lahren said over the laughing crowd. “To say there are things from Obamacare that are not positive, that’s not true.”

Okay, girl. Whatever you say.