Tory Lanez took DJ Khaled’s monster “Wild Thoughts” single for a spin with Trey Songz. Feeling the rhythmic guitars, the Toronto singer kicks it off with a confident flow about his tour escapades.

Trigga follows suit with a sexual verse, leaving little to the imagination, making it clear that his playboy days are far from over. Don’t even act surprised.

Lanez also made headlines this weekend at the 2017 Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay after he brought out Popcaan as a special guest for the historic 25th anniversary of the festival.

