America keeps proving time and time again that it does not like or respect black people. For reasons beyond understanding, the U.S. Supreme Court has reportedly gave the green light for people to seek trademarking rights to the N-word. And of course, with the window of opportunity wide open, seven people have already filed trademark applications for the word.

According to the SC’s unanimous ruling, it would be illegal to prohibit anyone from trademarking the n-word because it would be in violation of free speech under the U.S. Constitution. One white man named Steve Maynard has already filed applications to trademark the word on behalf of clients under his company, according to WUSA9. The applications also request rights to the swastika. According to documents, if granted rights, both symbols of hatred could be used on branding for clothing, liquor, and other memorabilia.

When asked about the applicants’ intentions, Maynard insisted that a trademark on the n-word would open up necessary dialogue between social groups. “We want to desensitize it, we want to provoke questions, we want to spark conversation and not suppress,” he told WUSA9. And when asked if he was racist, he of course said: “no, not at all.” Maynard chose to exclude his face from any video coverage however.

As Attorney David Bell noted, the country is entering a “slippery slope” by granting the option of trademarking the word. “We’re now opening the door, chipping away at what’s acceptable under cultural norms,” Bell said. While the Supreme Court will allow applications, let’s hope they’ll be able to see through the “free speech,” argument and not let any of these cases go through.