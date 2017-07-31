A few months after announcing their joint album TNT, Trick Daddy and Trina have officially given us a glimpse of their new sound with their brand new single “Smooth Sailing.” On the single premiered by Billboard, Miami’s most revered rappers tap into a refreshing lane that they haven’t pursued together in over a decade with a brand new twist that we’ve never heard from Slip N’ Slide Records’ star artists.

“We’re going to do music for all walks of Earth,” Trick Daddy told Billboard. “We got a Jamaican feature on there, Ali Coyote. He’s a stone cold Jamaican for real. Then we give shouts out to the Haitians in the hook. We’re coming from the most poverty stricken neighborhoods and showing them all of that. Both of us come from low-income homes. We want to do music to remind them of what we used to be. This album is really going to show them the true color of Miami, what we stand for and what we’re about.”

Trick Daddy Dollars keeps it all the way one hunnid with gritty bars about his place in the game and the city that made him. Meanwhile, Trina glides over the trap-like instrumental with her mature vocals and slick lyrics. Miami newcomer Ali Coyote keeps the hook super lit with his memorable rhymes dedicated to Dade County.

“We wanted a different sound not just the same old thing,” Trina said about the album. “Different ideas and songs that’s relevant to us right now for everyone to enjoy. Our old fans, the new fans that we’re bringing in, plus everyone that’s been rocking with us since day one. We’re just trying to make a collaborative album that everyone can enjoy, and it’s truly different sound.”

While their project is in production, Trina is expected to release her sixth studio album The One on Sept 8. After dropping off singles with Tory Lanez and K. Michelle, the Diamond Princess recently hinted at a new three-way collaboration with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj when she posted a photo of them on Instagram.

What do you think about Trick and Trina’s new musical direction? Stream their new single “Smooth Sailing” — featuring Ali Coyote below and judge for yourself.