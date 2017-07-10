Ty Dolla $ign is prepping for the release of his Beach House 3 effort with some of hew famous friends. The feature king enlists The-Dream and Lil Wayne for the project’s first single, “Love U Better.”

With a DJ Mustard and Twice as Nice-produced instrumental custom built for radio plays, the star-studded track finds Dolla, Weezy, and The-Dream trying to convince the world that they are in fact the ultimate ladies men.

“Pull up on your girl with my roof gone/I’ma pull up on your girl with my jewels on/Pull up on your girl with that heat on/She don’t know if it’s a Dolla or a Dream song/First I beat it from the back, she on top now,” croons Ty Dolla $ign.. Wayne also comes back with some slick verbiage.

“Girl, you should know that/I’ma fall asleep in it, popped a whole Xan/If you gettin’ cold feet, I’ll make the snow sand/I’ma rest in peace in it,” raps Wayne.

“Love You Better” is available on iTunes now.

