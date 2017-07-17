A new season of MTV’s Scream will feature Tyga and C.J. Wallace, The Hollywood Reporter notes. The show’s third season enlisted the duo for leading roles in the six-episode rollout, which will hit television screens in March 2018.

Reportedly, the show’s production will shoot between Louisiana and Georgia. Queen Latifah remains the series’ executive producer. The new season is based on track-star Deion Elliott, whose haunting past takes a toll (and maybe the lives) of some of his friends.

Tyga is set to play Jamal, Deion’s mischievous yet kind step-brother. Wallace (The Notorious B.I.G.’s son) will play Amir, who comes from a strict home, but is stuck with a fight for his life. Ultimately, this is the first time both are cast in a series. However, they have credits in movies like Kicks, Notorious and Everything Must Go (Wallace); Logan and Fighting (Tyga).

Scream is set to premiere with a three-night event. A release date is still forthcoming.