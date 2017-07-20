Tyga Says He Warned Rob Kardashian About Blac Chyna

According to Tyga, the recent developments regarding the relationship between Rob Kardashian and Black Chyna are not surprising at all.

The ex-boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend’s brother’s ex-fiancee went on The Breakfast Club Thursday (Jul. 20) to discuss his upcoming album B**chImTheSh*t2. According to the rapper, he warned Kardashian about what he was getting into when he started dating the makeup mogul.

“I told him what the play was,” he told the hosts. “I told him, like, what he was gonna deal with, you know what I’m saying? When I was with [Kylie], I told him like, ‘Bro I was just with [Chyna] for three, four years. This is what you’re about to deal with.’”

When he was asked to elaborate on what he meant, Tyga simply said that Chyna is “just Chyna.”

“She just got a different mentality,” he continued. “She really is a good person, you feel me, at heart, but she’s been through a lot in her life, and she didn’t have people to help guide her and stuff in her life.”

Kardashian created a media firestorm earlier this month, after he posted nude photos of Chyna on Instagram and accused her of cheating and using him for his money. His IG was subsequently deleted, and Chyna said she would be pursuing him in court.

“I knew a ni**a like him wasn’t going to be able to handle a girl like that,” said Tyga on The Breakfast Club. “[Rob is] coming from a whole different world. He don’t know how she moves and how she thinks. When you’re in love and when you don’t care what nobody else thinks…love blinds you.”