Tyler, The Creator is fresh off of the release of his latest LP, Flower Boy. During his performance of “911” on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert Monday (Jul. 24), the California rapper brought 70s funk and flair to the set.

The performance came complete with a dance crew and a soul train line, who got down to the beat while Tyler performed. Overhead, there was a giant glowing bee, which fits the album cover perfectly. The Internet’s Steve Lacy accompanied the crowd on stage.

After the performance, Tyler took to Twitter to rave about how everything looked on stage, stating that “[they] looked so cool.” The 26-year-old sat down with the show’s host to discuss the maturation of his music, his fashion endeavors and his inspiration, Elizabeth Taylor.

