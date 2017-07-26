Tyler, The Creator passed by The Late Show show with Stephen Colbert earlier this week for a little Flower Boy promo. Currently, the most played album by VIBE’s editor-in-chief Datwon Thomas, the project’s current singles “911/Mr. Lonely” enchanted the late night crowd.

You can also catch the West Coast musician on his forthcoming VICELAND show, Nuts + Bolts — where Tyler explores how his favorite things in the world are created.

His Flower Boy album is available now on iTunes.