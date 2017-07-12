Tyler, The Creator Mellows Out In New Song “Boredom”

Tyler, The Creator shows fans his softer side on a summer-tinged new track off of his upcoming album, Scum F**k Flower Boy.

“Boredom” finds Ty so unamused with being idle that his “eyes turn to drywall.”

“Bored and getting desperate as hell / Cellular not amusing and I hope someone will / Message me with some plans that are amusing as well,” he spits. Hopefully the laid-back, windows-open vibes will inspire listeners to get out and find some time to do something. The track features vocals from Rex Orange County, Anna of the North and Corrine Bailey Rae.

Scum F**k Flower Boy will be released on Jul. 21, and it features guest spots from A$AP Rocky, Frank Ocean and Estelle.