Tyler, the Creator has a lot to say on his brand new Flower Boy project. Growing both as an artist and as a man, the young innovator opens his heart soul to listeners on the abstract LP.

The project serves as the first full length album from Tyler since 2015’s Cherry Bomb. Recently, the abstract artist debuted new singles “Who Dat Boy” with A$AP Rocky and “911/Mr. Lonely” featuring Frank Ocean, Steve Lacy and Anna of the North.

His 14-song opus features cameos from Lil’ Wayne, Pharrell Williams, and Estelle — and ScHoolboy Q, Corinne Bailey Rae, Jaden Smith, Kali Uchis all contributed vocals to the album.

Flower Boy is available for purchase now on iTunes.