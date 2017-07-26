Fans asked, and Tyler, The Creator delivered. The Flower Boy MC is releasing his aforementioned new album on vinyl and cassette. The California native is also equipping fans who buy the respective bundles with a bee pin and a bee sticker.

Last week, Tyler dropped Flower Boy, and its been receiving quite a bit of hype. He performed his song “911” with Steve Lacy on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier in the week, and the songs “I Ain’t Got Time!,” “Boredom” “Who Dat Boy?,” featuring A$AP Rocky were also pre-released.

You can purchase the album on vinyl and cassette here.