Supermodel and mogul Tyra Banks popularized the idea of “smizing” or “smiling with your eyes” on her reality competition show, America’s Next Top Model.

To get that perfect picture, the intensity has to shine through the windows of your soul. It seems as though her infant son York has already gotten the hang of this particular modeling technique.

The America’s Got Talent host stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers, and discussed with the comedian how she recently unveiled a picture of the one-and-a-half year old on Instagram, because she wanted to beat the paparazzi at their own game.

“I’m trying to hide [York] with a blanket,” she recalls of a recent Father’s Day outing, where the paparazzi came out in full force.

“I pull over the gas station after they get the shot, I text his dad and I’m like, ‘I’ve got to put this picture out before the paparazzi. I don’t want them to make money off our child and have the first picture.’ So, I posted the damn picture.”

Through examining the now-deleted picture, the pair realized that York is already a master smizer, which in today’s selfie-obsessed age, is a masterful life skill.

“He just has that natural thing. And I had it when I was young, too,” said Banks of her son’s gorgeous eyes. “I am not a stage mom, I don’t want you to think that I am saying, ‘You ain’t gonna get no peas and carrots if you don’t smize!’”

Despite his skills, Banks says that she hopes her photogenic tot doesn’t become a model. However, there’s no denying that York is a beautiful child.