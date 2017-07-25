The summer of ’17 has given us memorable experiences, but nothing quite like a Aner Manuel’s tale which involves an Uber driver, a lady of a night and a ton of confusion.

In an interview with Esquire, Manuel explains how he caught his Uber driver shaking hands with a prostitute while on the clock. The retail worker from Boston had just enjoyed a night out in Chicago when he ordered an Uber in the late hours of Jul. 17.

When the driver pulled up, he noticed a woman in the front seat but paid it no mind. In a span of eight minutes, things heated up in the car with the driver and the alleged prostitute. The couple began making out and the woman’s head landed on the driver’s lap. “At that point, she started loosening his pants, and I was like, ‘Alright, I know where this is going,'” Manuel said as he heard Tyrone Davis’ ’79 jam “Be With Me” blare through the speakers.

“I think he assumed at that time of night I was too intoxicated to notice what was going on,” Manuel said. It was then that Manuel decided to end the ride, despite not knowing the area too well. Manuel issued a complaint to the company, but only received a $10 credit. He later decided to upload footage from the incident to social media in an effort to “push” the company.

Fuck @Uber for providing me with the most unsafe and dangerous ride home last night. This driver had a random prostitute in the front seat. pic.twitter.com/Wi2YhtRINq — Aner Martino (@AnerMartino1) July 17, 2017

“I posted the video because they weren’t doing anything at all. They were ignoring me,” he said. “I did it to give it a little push.” An Uber representative issued a statement, confirming the driver was fired. “The behavior of this former driver is appalling and is not tolerated on the Uber app. As soon as this situation was reported to us, we immediately removed this driver’s access.”

Manuel said the driver apologized twice and asked for a good star rating after the trip.

We’re sure Manuel may want to explore other transportation options in the future like Lyft, a bike or his two feet.

