Certified in more ways than one, Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell has done a service to music lovers over the years by providing facts about Miami’s rich history in hip-hop. The Miami rap mogul decided to give away a few more tidbits to Meek Mill following his recent comments about his influence in the rap game.

On Sunday evening (Jul. 23) Luke hopped on Instagram to share words of wisdom to the “Whatever You Need” rapper. “I’m the first to put jet skis in a video I OWN. First to put a yacht in a video I OWN,” he said of Meek’s comments during his appearance on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning Thursday (Jul. 20). “First to own a jet. First to put cars in a video. First to put girls on the beach.”

During Meek’s interview, the rapper spoke of his influence over fans. While he shared how his lyrics may have nurtured listeners, his comments about his lavish lifestyle hit a nerve. “When you see people rolling they skullies up. When you see people with the diamond chains, everybody was wearing Cuban links,” he said. “When you see people on the yachts in Miami now, on Instagram, that come from the influence of Meek Mill, the Dreamchasers.”

Stunting for the ‘gram–a la trips to Dubai to renting “private” vehicles and jets– is must for some, thanks to artists like Meek, Rick Ross and others who are happy to be above a certain tax bracket, but Luke isnt’ ready to hand over any credit to the artist.

“Do a little research before you make these idiotic statements,” he said. “Love your music but if you need a history lesson on Miami, hit me.”

Luke’s style helped crafted Miami bass and connected censorship and freedom of speech to hip-hop with 2 Live Crew’s 1990 classic, Banned in the U.S.A. After a tiring court case, the “Parental Advisory” sticker came to be, warning parents and listeners of mature content on music. In addition to Luke’s legal impact on the culture, 2 Live Crew’s music videos helped usher in a break from posse cut-style visuals.

Trick Daddy also shared less than gentle words for the Philly artist. Taking it further, the veteran rapper revoked his imaginary Miami visa.

