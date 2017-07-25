Houstonia mag is touting the University of Houston as home to our country’s first Spanish-Language creative writing PhD program. Distinguished professor in Hispanic Studies at UH, Cristina Rivera Garza, says the program is “not just natural, but urgent,” being that the United States is the second-largest Spanish-speaking population in the world, next to Mexico.

READ: Junot Díaz’s First Children’s Book Is About A Dominican Girl Living In Washington Heights

“This, for me, it’s a life project. I’ve been thinking about a new generation of writers, thinking about the dynamic presence of Spanish in the United States, thinking about making a community that’s eager to tell stories and put them in writing,” she says. “Our main emphasis for this program is not thinking about writing as an activity in isolation, in an ivory tower, but as a practice that connects us in the community.”

READ: 9 Books That Bring The Afro-Latino Experience To The Forefront

According to Remezcla, the program – Escritura Creative en Español (ECE) – has accepted a small number of students for the fall, offering seminars through the Department of Hispanic Studies and the PhD program. Workshops include Theory and Writing, Community and Writing, Editing, Cross-Genre Writing, Digital Writing, Translation and Creative Writing in English.

Read more about the innovative program, here.