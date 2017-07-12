According to Billboard, a CD of several unreleased Michael Jackson songs will make its way to the Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house.

The report reads that “Lot #236″ will make one fan very happy, as it contains songs from the legendary King of Pop by purchasing the body of work, handwritten with the world Bible on the front.

The work is described as “Michael Jackson’s personally owned copy of his final album consisting of 12 finished tracks, all with finished vocals.”

According to a close friend/personal assistant of the musician, the album is described as being in “very good condition.” The auction will begin on Jul. 19, and will conclude on Jul. 28. There is a minimum bid of $50,000 for items.

Check out the reported track list below.

“Monster”

“Breaking News”

“Stay”

“Keep Your Head Up”

“Everything’s Just Fine”

“Black Widow”

“Burn Tonight”

“All I Need”

“Water”

“Let Me Fall in Love”

“Ready to Win”

“Soldier Boy”