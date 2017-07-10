A U.S. Army soldier has reportedly been detained after allegedly shooting and killing his wife and a New York State Police trooper who was responding to the couple’s domestic dispute, NBC News reports.

The suspect, now identified as Justin Walters, surrendered on Sunday night (July 9) at his home in Teresa, New York, moments after the reported double homicide occurred, said New York State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II.

The deceased, Trooper Joel Davis, reportedly responded to a 911 call concerning gunshots fired at the Teresa residence late that evening. Upon his arrival, Davis was reportedly shot and subsequently died. Inside the home, 27-year-old Nicole Walters was also found dead, officials say.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement early this morning, in memory of Trooper Davis for his service to the NY state area. “The entire New York family grieves,” he said. “Trooper Davis served as a member of the New York State Police for four years and his death is yet another sad reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face each day in order to protect our communities and serve the residents of this great state.” Davis is survived by his wife and three children.

Justin Walters is an active duty U.S. Army infantryman who was stationed at Fort Drum, NBC News reports. It is unclear of Walter’s mental state at the time of the shootings.