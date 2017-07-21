Usher is being sued by a woman who claims that he knowingly exposed her to an STD. The $10 million lawsuit, reported by TMZ , accuses the R&B singer of “emotional distress, negligence, and battery.”

The woman, whose name is listed as “Jane Doe” in the legal docs, asserts that she and Usher had two sexual encounters in April, the first of which occurred at her Atlanta home.

During their initial alleged encounter, the woman performed oral sex on the 38-year-singer, and engaged in sexual intercourse.

The suit purportedly states that Usher wore a condom the first time, but had unprotected sex with the woman during a second rendezvous — nearly two weeks later, at a New Orleans hotel.

While the woman hasn’t been diagnosed with an STD, she’s suing after apparent legal documents revealed that Usher paid another sex partner $1.1 million for giving her herpes. The woman maintains that she wouldn’t have had sex with Usher if he had been forthcoming about his health.

On Wednesday (July 19), Radar Online published legal documents, that appear to reveal that the eight time Grammy winner was diagnosed with Herpes Simplex 2 (genital herpes) in 2009 or 2010.

Usher has yet to publicly address the reports.

