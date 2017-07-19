Court documents in the possession of Radar Online have reportedly revealed troubling details behind Usher’s relationship and health.

The report released Wednesday (Jul. 19) by the celebrity-based site claims the singer shelled out $1.1 million in a lawsuit that accused him of infecting his partner with the viral infection known as herpes. Filed at the Superior Court in Los Angeles in late 2012, the plaintiff (who is labeled a celebrity stylist) claimed she was in a relationship with the singer and contracted the virus between 2009-2010.

Prosecutors alleged his partner at the time confronted him with the news after she “developed lesions and blisters in her vagina.” The woman was then told by the singer he didn’t carry the virus and decided to continue the relationship.

It wasn’t until the singer met with his doctor where he was labeled an “asymptomatic carrier,” meaning he shows no physical traits of the disease.

“In a series of telephone conversations and online chat sessions, [Usher] has apologized for infecting [her] and told her he would take care of things,” the lawsuit said.

The singer wed stylist Tameka Foster in 2007 and finalized his divorce after he was accused of cheating in 2009. The singer later married Grace Miguel, in 2015.

