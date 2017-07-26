Joining the ranks of Ed Sheeran, Adele, Justin Bieber, J. Lo and many more, Usher is the latest star to call shotgun on the The Late Late Show’s Carpool Karaoke.

The R&B singer saw his joyride with host James Corden as an opportune moment to show the British TV personality how to properly move on the dance floor, before reaching a falsetto while belting notes from his hit “Burn.”

While Usher’s musical catalog played a main role, the two also made their way over to the singer’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Catch up with them in the video above.