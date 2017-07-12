VH1 To Premiere ‘SIGNED’ With Rick Ross, The-Dream And Lenny Santiago
SIGNED, VH1’s new music competition show featuring Rick Ross, The-Dream and Roc Nation senior VP of A&R/artist management Lenny S, will premiere on July 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Comprised of eight hour-long episodes, the series shadows the trio of creatives in Atlanta as they seek to develop unsigned hip-hop and R&B artists.
“Three of the biggest bosses in music coupled with the raw talent of the contestants makes for a fresh new take on a competition series. We can’t wait for fans to experience this authentic and compelling journey,” said Nina L. Diaz, executive VP, head of unscripted at MTV, VH1 and Logo, in a release announcing the series’ premiere. VH1 is partnering with MGM Television for SIGNED.
The show’s aspiring artists will be put through a gamut that includes auditions, skill-honing workshops and challenges — with some facing elimination — as they work their way to a finale performance showcase. Along the way, the contestants will participate in personal sessions with Ross, The-Dream and Lenny S that will also feature surprise collaborators such as DJ Khaled, Meek Mill and Bangladesh. The end goal: an opportunity to be signed to Ross’ Maybach Music, The-Dream’s Radio Killa Records or Roc Nation.
SIGNED is executive produced by Mark Burnett, president of MGM Television Group and Digital. “What an incredible opportunity it has been to bring together these cutting edge, one-of-a-kind music moguls who are at the top their games,” said Burnett. “Watching them discover and mentor the next greatest talents in hip-hop and R&B is a new type of gritty music competition.”
Added Barry Poznick, MGM’s president, unscripted, “We didn’t build a shiny floor set in Hollywood. Instead we took our cameras to the real, raw streets and recording studios of Atlanta. It is intense and life-changing for the aspiring artists who ultimately get signed.”
I’m really not sure how I ended up in front of the camera as most know, I hate it and 100% prefer to be behind it. Honestly, you just can’t block Gods work. I spent years turning down anything that had to do with me, my progression or my blessings. And when I really think bout it, this isn’t for me. It’s for all the artist who were ambitious, bold, creative, persistent and good enough to shoot their shot. On and off this show. That’s who I do it for. Also so my grandmother can see I made something of myself. Lol. A lot of people didn’t give me a shot coming in the game so I promised myself that if I ever had the access or power, I’m gonna spread it around as much as I can. Not to mention I got to do it with 2 of my brothers I admire. They for sure know way more than I do and have succeeded way beyond I ever could. I’m just the support system. Thank you everyone at VH1, MTV, MGM, Juan Madrid, Jason Sands and Mark Burnett for this opportunity. I’m proud to announce SIGNED will finally air on VH1 Wednesday, July 26th at 9pm ET. (I see you Javoti, lol) #RickRoss #TheDream #Signed #VH1 #MGM
This article originally appeared on Billboard.