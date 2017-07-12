SIGNED, VH1’s new music competition show featuring Rick Ross, The-Dream and Roc Nation senior VP of A&R/artist management Lenny S, will premiere on July 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Comprised of eight hour-long episodes, the series shadows the trio of creatives in Atlanta as they seek to develop unsigned hip-hop and R&B artists.

“Three of the biggest bosses in music coupled with the raw talent of the contestants makes for a fresh new take on a competition series. We can’t wait for fans to experience this authentic and compelling journey,” said Nina L. Diaz, executive VP, head of unscripted at MTV, VH1 and Logo, in a release announcing the series’ premiere. VH1 is partnering with MGM Television for SIGNED.

The show’s aspiring artists will be put through a gamut that includes auditions, skill-honing workshops and challenges — with some facing elimination — as they work their way to a finale performance showcase. Along the way, the contestants will participate in personal sessions with Ross, The-Dream and Lenny S that will also feature surprise collaborators such as DJ Khaled, Meek Mill and Bangladesh. The end goal: an opportunity to be signed to Ross’ Maybach Music, The-Dream’s Radio Killa Records or Roc Nation.

SIGNED is executive produced by Mark Burnett, president of MGM Television Group and Digital. “What an incredible opportunity it has been to bring together these cutting edge, one-of-a-kind music moguls who are at the top their games,” said Burnett. “Watching them discover and mentor the next greatest talents in hip-hop and R&B is a new type of gritty music competition.”

Added Barry Poznick, MGM’s president, unscripted, “We didn’t build a shiny floor set in Hollywood. Instead we took our cameras to the real, raw streets and recording studios of Atlanta. It is intense and life-changing for the aspiring artists who ultimately get signed.”

