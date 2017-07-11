While Vic Mensa fans have been more than satisfied with the string of singles and mixtape releases, the wait for the Chicago rapper’s debut album has been long overdue. But today (July 12), Vic announced his highly-anticipated project, The Autobiography is coming out at the end of this month.

In celebration of the soon approaching release date, Vic posted a picture of himself standing behind a bookstore window with the announcement, “THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY AS TOLD BY VIC MENSA BASED ON A TRUE STORY.”

The album’s rollout is especially interesting. The Roc Nation artist jumped on Twitter, where he posted a series of bookstore locations on Google Maps in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York. “If you’re fast enough he’ll play you his debut album this weekend,” the caption reads.

The new project comes shortly after Mensa dropped The Manuscript in June 2017. The 3-track EP featured “OMG” with Pusha-T and “Almost There” with Mr. Hudson. It’s unclear of the features or tracklisting for the forthcoming album, but The Autobiography is expected to drop on July 28.

