Vic Mensa has hip-hop culture locked in serious bouts of anticipation — thanks to the announcement of his long-awaited debut album, The Autobiography. And with a salute from rap god JAY-Z who just said Mensa is a “once in a lifetime artist,” his stock has hit an all time high.

With the news of The Autobiography, the Save Money artist unveiled a self-reflecting single featuring Pharrell Williams and poet Saul William — titled “Wings.” Over P’s musing instrumental, the Roc Nation MC exposes his thoughts on drug abuse, friends, as well as his integrity.

“And eventually, you’ll never be the same as you were/Then you look back at your life and everything is a blur/Like did I really turn 23 and see a mill before 24?/Did I really blow it all like a hand grenade in the middle of a civil war?/Am I still down with the same ni**as that I came in with?/Do they value my friendship?” raps the Save Money artist.

The Autobiography will be available for consumers on July 28. Back in June, Mensa also released his four-track EP, The Manuscript, which also features the Pharrell Williams and Pusha T-assisted, “OMG.”