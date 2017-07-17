On the heels of Vic Mensa’s debut album release, the Chicago rapper was hit with some sour news. The Roc Nation artist has reportedly been ordered to complete two years probation for driving with a concealed weapon, according to TMZ.

READ: JAY-Z On Vic Mensa: “He’s A Once In A Lifetime Artist”

The incident occurred back in Feb. 2017, when the rapper was pulled over in California’s Beverly Hills for running a stop sign. Upon searching his vehicle, police officers discovered a gun. Vic did have gun registration paperwork with him, but his permit did not apply to having it in the state of California.

In addition to probation, Mensa, who plead no contest to carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle, has to pay $500 and $1,325 in restitution. While probation and a hefty fee don’t seem like the best of circumstances, it does mean Vic will not have to serve any jail time for his offense.

The news does however come at a bad time. Vic has been gearing up to drop his debut project, The Autobiography at the end of this month. The 15-track album features a number of major recording artists, including Pharrell Williams, Pusha T, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Last week during his album listening party (July 13), Vic talked about the record’s creative process and its significance to this point in his music career. “This album is called The Autobiography. This album is really my blood, sweat, and tears, and everything that I’ve learned up to this point in life,” he said.

READ: Vic Mensa Announces Debut Album ‘The Autobiography’

Following his words, JAY-Z surprised the MC and guests with a heartfelt speech, commending Vic on his “very special talent. “Vic is a very special talent. He can do everything – sing well, rap well. He even engineers himself sometimes. He’s an incredible artist, like a once in a lifetime artist,” Hov said.

The Autobiography debuts on July 28.