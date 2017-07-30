The music industry has been relatively silent since news broke that R. Kelly is allegedly running a sex cult out of his two guest homes in Chicago and Atlanta. While a number of the Pied Piper’s collaborators have gone without a peep, Vic Mensa has some strong opinions about the singer, and isn’t shying away from letting them be heard. During a brief interview with TMZ, the Chicago native called Kelly out of his name and insisted he be locked up for his alleged behavior.

“F**k R. Kelly,” Vic told TMZ when asked about his thoughts. “R. Kelly is a scumbag and a very dirty man. He needs to be locked away forever.” Insecure star and writer, Issa Rae, had a similar sentiment to the The Autobiography artist, saying that she could no longer listen to R. Kelly’s music ever again.

Kelly, on the other hand, still maintains his innocence. One week following BuzzFeed’s story, the R&B crooner came forward in a video on social media, suggesting that the allegations of physical and verbal abuse against his alleged captives, was a “bunch of crap.” He also threatened to take legal action against his accusers.

According to Timothy Savage, the father of Kelly’s alleged captive, Jocelyn, both the Chicago police and the FBI are investigating the situation. In the meantime however, Kelly is hitting the east coast on the second leg of his tour.

Check out Vic Mensa’s full comments below.