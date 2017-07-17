Vic Mensa is less than two weeks away from unleashing his debut album, The Autobiography. The promo and anticipation for the Roc Nation artist’s project has been steadily rising, too.

Coming off the release of his recent single, “Wings,” the Chicago native decided to release the brand new music visuals for the emotional track, “Rage,” a song off The Manuscript EP.

Directed by Andrew Donoho, Chad Nicholson and Terrisha Kearse, Vic Mensa tries to make sense of his eventful life as he attempts to survive a harrowing plane crash.

“I always wondered whether leaving meant something deeper than freedom/To be able to see everything I see when I’m sleeping/Niggas waking up with no job, no mob lynching, we still hangin’/White man telling niggas to ball like Phil Jackson/Pray to Jordan,” raps the Save Money rep.

In related Vic Mensa news, Mensa will skip jail time for driving with a concealed weapon–charges he picked up after being arrested in Beverly Hills for running a stop sign. Instead of jail, the “U Mad” rapper has been ordered to pay $500 and $1,325 in restitution.

Fans can stream The Autobiography on July 28.

