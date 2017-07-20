Fans of Vic Mensa received an early gift from the Roc Nation rapper today (July 20). Ahead of its July 28 release date, his freshman album The Autobiography is streaming now on NPR’s ‘First Listen.’

READ: Vic Mensa Skips Out On Jail Time For Gun Charge, Gets Two Years Probation

With No I.D. serving as executive producer, Mensa’s first born is complete with 15 songs and features the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, The-Dream, Chief Keef, Joey Purp, among others. Sticking to his usual script, the Save Money rep spits razor-like verses that are part confessional, biting, encouraging and witty.

READ: Vic Mensa Takes His Final Flight In New Video, “Rage”

The Autobiography follows Mensa’s EP, The Manuscript which contains the banger “OMG” and the confessional track, “Rage.”

READ: Vic Mensa Recruits Pharrell And Saul Williams For Deep Track, “Wings”

In related VM news, we recently found out that the Chi-Town native is just as fearless in person as he is on the mic. During an interview on Complex’s “Everyday Struggle” with Joe Budden, Nadeska Alexis and the sensationalist reporter, DJ Akademiks, Mensa called out the latter for sensationalizing drill music and murders in Chicago.

READ: JAY-Z On Vic Mensa: “He’s A Once In A Lifetime Artist”

When asked about the state of drill music by Akademiks, Vic spazzed.

“I wanted to slap you in your face, honestly,” said Mensa. “And I’m just seeing you here so I’m like this is a tame environment, so I would just keep it to my words, but I really felt as if people exactly like you sensationalized and made a following off of clowning situations that we go through in real life. And I think n***as ain’t have no right. You specifically. You ain’t ever have a right. What made you feel like you had a space to have a perspective on our people dying on a daily basis?”

READ: Vic Mensa Had All The Jokes On Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild N Out’

The Autobiography will be available on July 28 on all streaming services. But for now, you can stream it over at NPR’s ‘First Listen’ by clicking here.