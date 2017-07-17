UPDATE: 7/17/17, 2:33 p.m. EST

Walmart’s Director of National Media Relations, Ragan Dickens, has issued a statement on behalf of the company regarding the description of the item.

“We are very sorry and appalled that this third party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace. It is a clear violation of our policy, and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened.”

Read the original post below.

Walmart is under fire for allegedly selling a wig cap described as a “ni**er brown” shade. Although the product has been removed from their site, screenshots live forever.

The product description of “Jagazi’s Natural Full Cap Weaving Net Wig Cap” lit up on Twitter, after users notices that the cap had a terribly racist name to describe the color. Walmart swiftly attempted to change the product’s name and description, but it was far too late. The URL was also not changed, which made the whole situation worse.

#Walmart is currently under fire following the alleged color description of this weave cap on their website. The alleged color has since been changed (Swipe) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 17, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

As of press time, the product is completely unavailable on the website. The company that sells and ships the caps to the superstore is Pixnor, however, it would have been in Walmart’s best interest to look into the company’s product information before selling it.

No @Walmart, you don’t get to brush this off as an accident. Describing a products color as “Nigger-Brown” is intentionally done. pic.twitter.com/gkgRwVO7p4 — LEFT✍ (@LeftSentThis) July 17, 2017

“Nigger brown?” Explain yourself @Walmart @Walmarthelp. I went on your website and saw this with my own eyes. pic.twitter.com/0Kr1KsCa1u — Oh, bitch nah!❤️ (@HoneyGuwop) July 17, 2017

Ok @Walmart, you got some splaining’ to do! You’re not a mom-and-pop shop. How does something like this happen?! #NiggerBrown pic.twitter.com/pORx3x7hiY — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) July 17, 2017