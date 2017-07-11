The sh*t show that is the Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna feud was taken to a new level when Chyna appeared on Good Morning America with her lawyer to blast Kardashian for his social media rant. Wendy Williams could barely contain herself and was bursting at the seems as she read the Kardashian-Jenner clan for not warning Rob, and to also congratulate Chyna for a game well played.

READ Blac Chyna On Rob Kardashian: ‘If You Can’t Respect Me, You Have To Respect The Law’

“You know what Rob? You’s a sucker,” Williams said. “He’s claiming that he’s paying her $16,000 a month rent, and pays for her cars and claims that he paid over $100,000 for her cosmetic surgery. Money well spent if you’re going to be thot-ish.”

Williams has long maintained her disapproval of Chyna and her mother Tokyo Toni. She also alleged that all the mother-daughter duo do is benefit off of the backs of those unaware of their unsavory ways. Williams’ read was not limited just to Rob. The talk show host also blamed his sisters for not protecting him against Chyna.

“What is the point in having a bunch of sisters, Rob, if not one of them broads could tell you? Not one of those girls could tell their brother about a thot.”

READ Rob Kardashian Won’t Contest Blac Chyna’s Legal Requests

Williams wasn’t the only one who had some words for Kardashian. Power 105.1’s Charlamagne Tha God also wondered how Rob didn’t see Chyna strategy.

“Now I’m not mad at Blac Chyna. I don’t think she did anything wrong in this situation but be herself. I think everyone knew who Blac Chyna was and still is for Rob The Blob Kardashian.” Charlamange said.”