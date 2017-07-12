If Donald Trump can be president of the United States, then Whoopi Goldberg and Deray McKesson can have a feud. The latter might sound pretty random, but hey, everything in 2017 is random at this point.

READ Whoopi Goldberg Didn’t Find Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad Offensive

In now deleted tweets, the social activist took issue with what he assumed was a deliberate shot at him. McKesson who is just as famous for his work as he is his blue vest called out Hollywood after seeing an ape wearing a vest in the movie poster for the War For The Planet of The Apes. Self-described anti-racism strategist Tariq Nasheed doubled-down on McKesson’s beliefs as well.

.

Does the new Planet of the Apes poster have racially coded messages?Notice the #BlackLivesMatter symbolism.Notice the ape with the blue vest pic.twitter.com/8dnr42OxjK — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) July 10, 2017

While Hollywood has been known to take a few subliminal shots and even blatantly appropriate, in this instance many believed McKesson, who recently celebrated his 32nd birthday, as well as Nasheed were what many like to call strong and wrong.

In a rant that caused the Academy Award winner to go viral, Goldberg told McKesson to “get over yourself”

Lmao Whoopi had time for DeRay today 😩😂😭 pic.twitter.com/oDZ6nmEUFT — Zesty Ice Kareem🌈 (@TheChocoOtter) July 12, 2017

“DeRay, you need to go back and check out the 1968 original, and check out what the apes were wearing.” Goldberg instructed. “This has nothing to do with you.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin tried to defend McKesson, but Goldberg simply wasn’t having it. “Quit trying to do that. You’re doing great stuff, don’t screw it up by doing something dumb.”

READ Katy Perry Sits Down With Deray To Discuss Cultural Appropriation

While the Internet pulled up with popcorn like it normally does whenever celebs have an issue, McKesson made sure to keep the lines of communication open.

.@WhoopiGoldberg, if you have something to say, I’m here. — deray mckesson (@deray) July 12, 2017

The War For The Planet of The Apes hits theaters Friday. (July 14)